State lawmakers holding town hall in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State lawmakers holding town hall in Stuart

Story Video: Click here

Martin County residents will get a chance to let their voices be heard Thursday.

Several lawmakers are holding a town hall meeting to hear from the public prior to the legislative session in March.

Senate President Joe Negron, State Representatives Gayle Harrell and MaryLynn Magar are among those expected to be in attendance.

It is likely the algae crisis will take up a majority of the conversation, but people are encouraged to ask and speak about all topics concerning them.

The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. at Stuart City Hall, located at 121 SW Flagler Ave., and is expected to last until noon. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.