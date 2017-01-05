Memorial service today for Boynton Beach officer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Memorial service today for Boynton Beach officer

The community whom Boynton Beach Police Officer Joe Crowder served is being invited to a memorial service Thursday to celebrate his life and service. 

The memorial will be held at Christ Fellowship Church in Boynton Beach starting at 2 p.m. 

Crowder passed away after a medical episode during an evening run in December.

The officer was a 14-year veteran of the police force and remembered as a very likeable and admirable colleague.

Crowder, an Army veteran, leaves behind two children. 

 

