Medical examiner report reveals Boynton Beach toddler died from cracked skull

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP/WPTV) -- A medical examiner has concluded a young Palm Beach County boy was slain a week before his first birthday.

An incident report released Wednesday by the Department of Children and Families says no one has been charged in the Christmas Eve death of Kalobe Williams. An autopsy revealed a cracked skull and a lump on his forehead.

WPTV reported Dec. 30 that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was investigating the case as a homicide.

The Sun Sentinel reports his 26-year-old mother Latonya Edwards told investigators she left him with his aunt and uncle on Dec. 23.

The report says the aunt told investigators she heard a thump and found the boy on the floor. She says they took him to the hospital where he died.

DCF investigators determined that the child died after falling off a couch at a Boynton Beach home.

The agency says the boy's mother and aunt have a history with DCF. The details were redacted in a report. An investigation continues.

Information from: Sun Sentinel

