Medical examiner report reveals Boynton Beach toddler died from cracked skull

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP/WPTV) -- A medical examiner has concluded a young Palm Beach County boy was slain a week before his first birthday.

An incident report released Wednesday by the Department of Children and Families says no one has been charged in the Christmas Eve death of Kalobe Williams. An autopsy revealed a cracked skull and a lump on his forehead.

WPTV reported Dec. 30 that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was investigating the case as a homicide. 

The Sun Sentinel reports his 26-year-old mother Latonya Edwards told investigators she left him with his aunt and uncle on Dec. 23.

The report says the aunt told investigators she heard a thump and found the boy on the floor. She says they took him to the hospital where he died.

DCF investigators determined that the child died after falling off a couch at a Boynton Beach home.  

The agency says the boy's mother and aunt have a history with DCF. The details were redacted in a report. An investigation continues.

