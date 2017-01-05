AutoNation Announces Nationwide Talent Search

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- America’s largest automotive retailer, today announced that it’s holding a 1-day hiring event on January 10, 2017. The event will take place in 15 cities from coast to coast.

Thousands of sales and service positions are available at all of the Company’s stores and service centers. Beyond a great work environment, the Company is offering base pay plus bonus and commission pay plans, paid training, paid time off and flexible work schedules. All veterans and military reserves are welcome to apply.

This is a great time to work for AutoNation as the company recently announced expansion plans in every area of the business. Management from all stores in the participating markets will be at the hiring events in each city and will be extended offers on the spot.

All new hires will start on January 23, 2017, and all newly hired sales associates will be enrolled in the company’s recently launched, “Sales Ignition” course, a paid training experience where each new sales associate will learn, practice and master their selling skills.

To register for the event potential candidates are asked to register at www.AutoNationHIREMENOW.com.