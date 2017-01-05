Whole Foods Market Palm Beach County Hosts Day of Giving

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. –Wednesday, January 11, 2017, Whole Foods Market Palm Beach County stores will donate five percent of the days’ net sales to fund four local non-profit organizations. A representative from each organization will be onsite at their respective store locations handing out information. The partnership is part of Whole Foods Market’s 5 Percent Day, in which stores donate 5 percent of their day’s net sales to a local educational or nonprofit organization.

Proceeds from customers who shop at Whole Foods Market Boca Raton will benefit American Association of Caregiving Youth – a nonprofit that supports children and adolescents who are 18 years of age or younger who provide significant or substantial assistance to relatives or household members who need help because of physical or mental illnesses, disabilities or other conditions. For more information on American Association of Caregiving Youth please visit http://www.AACY.org.

By shopping at Whole Foods Market Palm Beach Gardens proceeds will benefit El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center – a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life of all the residents of Northern Palm Beach County by providing services to those in need, with a focus on day laborers and their families. El Sol supports the community through literacy programs, community gardening, sewing skills lessons, health and wellness initiatives, volunteerism and more. For more information on El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center, please visit http://www.FriendsofElSol.org.

By shopping at Whole Foods Market Wellington customer purchases will benefit the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, a locally based non-profit whose mission is to save lives through education about the prevention and early detection of skin cancer, especially melanoma. For more information on Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, please visithttp://www.MelanomaFoundation.com.

Lastly, the Whole Foods Market West Palm Beach location will donate five percent of sales to the Center for Creative Education on Wednesday, January 11. The nonprofit’s mission is to inspire learning through the arts. CCE was created more than 20 years ago to strengthen the presence of arts in the classrooms of Palm Beach County, Florida. Today, the Teaching Artists work with thousands of children in schools and after-school programs throughout the County as well as at the Center in West Palm Beach. For more information on Center for Creative Education, please visit http://www.CCEFlorida.org.