Bomb squad investigates pressure cooker - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bomb squad investigates pressure cooker

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating an abandoned pressure cooker.

It was discovered in a Wellington neighborhood.

PBSO says that it was found in an empty lot on Mountauk Drive  just west of Forrest Hill Boulevard.

About a dozen homes have been evacuated as precaution.

Part of the concern is that the pressure cooker is in good condition.

 

