New flights from PBIA to Philly start in March - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New flights from PBIA to Philly start in March

Story Video: Click here

Spring breakers looking to escape the winter blues and enjoy some South Florida sunshine will have some new options starting in March. 

Frontier Airlines will offer new service from Philadelphia to Palm Beach International Airport four times a week.

Flights will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday beginning March 13 and ending April 19.

Below is a summary of the new service:

WEST PALM BEACH (PBI) – PHILADELPHIA (PHL)
F9 1034 Leave PBI: 11:10 a.m. Arrive PHL: 1:54 p.m.
F9 1035 Leave PHL: 7:25 a.m. Arrive PBI: 10:22 a.m.
Aircraft: A319

During spring break, Frontier said  they will offer more than 50 daily departures throughout the United States to West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Tampa.

Frontier already has daily flights to PBIA from Trenton, N.J., Chicago-O’Hare three times a week and Denver four times a week.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.