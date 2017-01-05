Port St. Lucie mom sentenced in son's death

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors had pressed for a life sentence for Michelle Lodzinski, of Port St. Lucie.

In sentencing her Thursday, the judge told the 49-year-old woman she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey.

She declined to address the court. She appeared for her sentencing wearing a wrist brace after injuring it in a fall.

The judge also gave her 884 days credit toward her sentence.

Lodzinski first said her son disappeared from a carnival in central New Jersey then later claimed he was abducted. She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.