Port St. Lucie mom sentenced in son's death

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A Florida woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old son in New Jersey in 1991 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors had pressed for a life sentence for Michelle Lodzinski, of Port St. Lucie.

In sentencing her Thursday, the judge told the 49-year-old woman she had repeatedly lied about the disappearance and death of Timothy Wiltsey.

She declined to address the court. She appeared for her sentencing wearing a wrist brace after injuring it in a fall.
The judge also gave her 884 days credit toward her sentence.

Lodzinski first said her son disappeared from a carnival in central New Jersey then later claimed he was abducted. She was charged in 2014 after witnesses identified a blanket found near the boy's body nearly a year after he disappeared.

