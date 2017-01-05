Abandoned pressure cooker not a threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Abandoned pressure cooker not a threat

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad spent part of the morning investigating an abandoned pressure cooker.

It was discovered in an empty lot in a Wellington neighborhood near Mountauk Drive just west of Forrest Hill Boulevard.

About a dozen homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The sheriff's office later determined it was left behind after trash on the lot was picked up. Concerned neighbors called PBSO to report the suspicious item.

Investigators later determined it was not a threat.

