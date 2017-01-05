No bond for deputy facing ID theft charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for deputy facing ID theft charges

Story Video: Click here

UPDATE: Judge denied bond for the deputy.   

EARLIER:

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy facing federal charges in an identity theft scheme is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Deputy Frantz Felisma is facing federal charges of aggravated identity theft, among others.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the alleged crimes happened in 2013 and 2014.

Felisma is accused of using his department issued laptop to access a law enforcement database to steal personal information.

Authorities confiscated multiple cellphones from his home.

The sheriff's office says Felisma is a road patrol deputy who joined the department in 2009. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

The detention hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has asked for Felisma to be held while the case is ongoing. His attorney says he will ask for bond during Thursday's hearing.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.