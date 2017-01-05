Pet of the Week Roux

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pena. She's a 8-year-old Manx who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tiger. He's a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Precious. She's a 15-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cutie. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tucker. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Roux. She's a 4- year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Roux:

Roux La La! Sure I can kick it up with the best of them, like a French Can-Can Girl, but I'm talking all "four's"! (BOL-Bark Out Loud) It's probably because I have a lot of energy and like to stay active. Nothing gets me down, even though I may have some eye issues, it doesn't stop me from doing the things I love and that means hanging out and exercising with people and other doggies. I'm a very nice, happy girl. Plus, I'm pretty smart and always ready and open to learning new things that can make me the best doggie…even though I'm very well-behaved already. Together we can "Roux" the world!

Learn more about Roux here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.