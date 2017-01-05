DNA on pizza slice ends in one man's arrest

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

Stolen truck kills 4 in Stockholm; Sweden calls it terror

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Stuart police were able to 'take a bite out of crime' thanks to one man's taste for pizza.

Last September police say someone broke into a residence on Dyer Drive.

Two iPads, and an Xbox One were stolen.

Detective Richard Serra noticed there was a Mario's Pizza box in the garage and discovered a bite in a slice.

He swabbed the bite mark and sent it to a crime lab for DNA analysis.

The lab matched it to Jamar Mackey of Stuart.

Detective Serra got a search warrant and Mackey was arrested Thursday morning.

He's being held without bail at the Martin County Jail.