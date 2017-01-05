Man with gunshot wound walks into WPB hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man with gunshot wound walks into WPB hospital

An adult male walked into Good Samaritan Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the crime happened along the 1300 block of N Dixie Highway.

Officers are currently on-scene interviewing witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as details become available.

