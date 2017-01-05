SLCFR: Infant flown to hospital after fall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SLCFR: Infant flown to hospital after fall

An infant has been flown to a local hospital as a Trauma Alert due to a fall, according to St. Lucie County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Burlington Street in Port St. Lucie. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

