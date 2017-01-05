Police on scene of hostage situation in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police on scene of hostage situation in WPB

Story Video: Click here

Heavy police presence at 14th Street and N Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach near Good Samaritan Medical Center. 

Hostage negotiators and SWAT Team are on scene. 

It's unclear if the incident is related to a shooting that happened earlier today along the 1300 block of N Dixie Highway.

NewsChannel 5 is on the scene and will bring more information as it becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.