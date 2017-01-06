Florida 'Move Over' crashes increase in 2016

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Sheriff deputies say drivers failing to move over for first responders is a problem they are facing daily.

Move over crashes increased nearly 40 percent in 2016.

Palm Beach County had six total crashes where drivers failed to move over.

The law says drivers must move over a lane for first responders or slow down to 20 mph.

Traffic Deputy Eric Day with the Martin County Sheriff's Office was out making sure people were obeying the law Thursday night.

Day says it happens daily because drivers may be distracted or don't even know it's against the law.

"People just straight up tell me I had no idea," says Day.

Fortunately Martin County made it through 2016 without any move-over crashes, but the rest of the state wasn't so lucky.

Day says this should open peoples eyes, but he knows law enforcement will work especially hard to do it's part.

"Just making educational traffic stops talking to people we go with warnings, but we're just trying to up our interactions with the public to let them know that we're not there to pester you but people need to know the move over law is based on safety."