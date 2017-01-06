Police to join Sober Homes Task Force - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police to join Sober Homes Task Force

Palm Beach Gardens is getting stricter on sober homes. 

Police said Thursday they will join the State Attorney's Sober Homes Task Force. 

The city attorney will also draft measures to help Palm Beach Gardens keep closer tabs on rental homes. 

The city of Boynton Beach decided this week to continue a 6-month ban on new sober homes

