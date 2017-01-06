Man in custody after person found dead

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Story Video: Click here

One man is dead and another person was shot after a brief stand-off overnight in West Palm Beach.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Dixie Hwy. just outside of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Paramedics found the victim and took him to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

While investigating that shooting, police said they heard more shots fired at 439 13th St.

When officers arrived at the building, they saw someone run into an apartment and lock themselves inside.

For some time, negotiators had to talk the man down over a load speaker and on the phone.

Eventually he surrendered and a man was located inside the apartment dead.

“It’s the best outcome we could have hoped for with a successful resolution, you know all the different units within the west palm beach police department worked together to have this gentleman surrender himself,” said Sgt. Dennis Hardiman of West Palm Beach police.

Police haven’t identified anyone involved and said that people who live at the apartment building won't be allowed back inside until their investigation is complete.