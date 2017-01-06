Man in custody after person found dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man in custody after person found dead

Story Video: Click here

One man is dead and another person was shot after a brief stand-off overnight in West Palm Beach.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Dixie Hwy. just outside of Good Samaritan Hospital.  

Paramedics found the victim and took him to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

While investigating that shooting, police said they heard more shots fired at 439 13th St.

When officers arrived at the building, they saw someone run into an apartment and lock themselves inside.

For some time, negotiators had to talk the man down over a load speaker and on the phone.

Eventually he surrendered and a man was located inside the apartment dead.

“It’s the best outcome we could have hoped for with a successful resolution, you know all the different units within the west palm beach police department worked together to have this gentleman surrender himself,” said Sgt. Dennis Hardiman of West Palm Beach police.

Police haven’t identified anyone involved and said that people who live at the apartment building won't be allowed back inside until their investigation is complete.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.