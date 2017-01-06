Free fitness workouts in downtown West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Free fitness workouts in downtown West Palm

This weekend you can join a new fitness movement in West Palm Beach.

City Sweat is hosting its first free fitness class on Sunday at Meyer Amphitheater on the waterfront.

The group plans to feature different trainers and workouts every month.

A fitness class for families starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday.  The second class is for adults and starts at 5 p.m.

Sean Scott, owner of Subculture Coffee, came up with the idea for City Sweat. He hopes it will inspire healthier lifestyles in the city.

"We don't really have anything that brings the city together to focus on health purely, so we thought it would be a great way to bring the family down," Scott says.

You can find more information about City Sweat and its free workouts on its Facebook page.

