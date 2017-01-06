Sober home owner charged with patient brokering - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sober home owner charged with patient brokering

Story Video: Click here

Law enforcement in Palm Beach County have made another arrest in recent crackdowns of sober homes.

Leonard Reginald Dobard, 49, of Delray Beach, the owner of House of Chance, LLC located at 309 SE 36th Ave. in Boynton Beach, faces charges of patient brokering. 

Investigators said Dobard accepted payment from Whole Life Recovery, LLC for referring clients to House of Chance.

According to a PBSO report, Whole Life Recovery CEO James Kigar paid Dobard $3,102 between June 27, 2016 and Aug. 30, 2016.

Both Kigar and Dobard face 10 counts of patient brokering in this case.

PBSO arrest records show Kigar was charged on Oct. 25 and again on Dec. 20.


 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.