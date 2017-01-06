Local man charged in fatal meth lab explosion

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

A 46-year-old North Palm Beach man faces a murder charge after a meth lab exploded at an apartment complex near Palm Beach Gardens in 2015

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 16, 2015, the suspect Gary Nawrocki, 46, was producing methamphetamine when the explosion occurred at an apartment complex located at 2295 Idlewild Rd.

The report says Nawrocki and Kristi Hook, 46, were severely burned in the incident. Hook later died of her injuries on Dec. 27, 2015 after suffering burns on 60 percent of her body.

Nawrocki had said the burns occurred after a cigarette came into contact with gas while he was working on a motorcycle inside a garage.

Law enforcement said when they investigated where the explosion occurred, there was no motorcycle or garage on the premise. They later found that meth was being manufactured at the apartment.

Nawrocki was book at the Palm Beach County Jail on Jan. 5, 2017 and also faces a second-degree arson charge in addition to a third-degree murder charge.