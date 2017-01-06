Person found dead at WPB apartment; Man arrested

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

One man is dead and another person was shot after a brief stand-off overnight in West Palm Beach.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Dixie Hwy. just outside of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Paramedics found the victim and took him to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

While investigating that shooting, police said they heard more shots fired at 439 13th St.

When officers arrived at the building, they saw someone run into an apartment and lock themselves inside.

For some time, negotiators had to talk the man down over a load speaker and on the phone.

Eventually he surrendered and a man was located dead on a balcony area outside an apartment.

“It’s the best outcome we could have hoped for with a successful resolution. All the different units within the West Palm Beach Police Department worked together to have this gentleman surrender himself,” said Sgt. Dennis Hardiman of West Palm Beach police.

Daughter of Victim Says Father Killed

Police haven’t identified anyone involved in the shootings or the name of the victim.

However, family members say the victim is 51-year-old Manuel Jerome Poole.

Poole's daughter, Zequi, said spoke with her father recently.

"He was telling me about his weekend and you know it's about time for him to tie the knot. I was very proud of that because I have a 3-year-old son, and he needed his grandfather," said Zequi Poole.

The victim's daughter also had a message for the killer of her father.

"The Bible tells me to forgive, but I'm going to tell you that I'm not there yet with it. Eventually it will come, but the fact of the matter is you did the crime, you need to do the time," said Zequi Poole.

Family identities murder victim as Manuel Jerome Poole. He's 51 his daughter says @WPTV @FOX29WFLX #breaking pic.twitter.com/hbUehXyOmU — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) January 6, 2017

