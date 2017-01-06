Women suspected of Walmart robbery sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Women suspected of Walmart robbery sought

Jupiter police say they are looking for four women in connection with the theft of several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Police say the store at 2144 West Indiantown Road was robbed on January 3.

The suspects left in two different vehicles, one red and the other white.

If you recognize any of the women you are asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.