Family, crisis negotiator react to WPB shooting

George Poole is still trying to process an enormous loss.

“Most of my kids called him ‘Uncle Jab’…and I had to tell them today he was gone,” he says.

His brother, 54-year-old Manuel Poole, was gunned down outside of his West Palm Beach apartment Thursday night.

“Didn't bother anybody,” George Poole says. “If you needed something, he would give you even the shirt off his back. He was just a nice guy.”

Investigators say 50-year-old Nathaniel Royal is the one who pulled the trigger.

Police say it all started with a different shooting just a few blocks away.

Another man, 44-year-old Edward Neals was found shot just outside of Good Samaritan Medical Center at around 8:30 p.m.

As police investigated that incident, they heard gunshots coming from Poole's apartment building at 439 13th street

Police actually witnessed Royal shooting Poole on his 2nd floor porch.

“I was not aware that there was a problem with this guy and my brother before this shooting occurred,” George says.

After shooting Poole, police say Royal barricaded himself in the apartment next door.

Lead crisis negotiator Officer Stanley Woods with West Palm Beach Police worked to get him out

“I wasn't sure if he was going to listen, because he didn't answer the phone for an hour,” he says.

Officer Woods recalls what Royal said when he finally picked up.

“His main concern was that he didn't want to get killed.”

Police says Royal eventually came out without incident, brought into custody, and charged with both shootings.

It was a peaceful end to a chaotic night, ending with a life being taken too soon.

“Justice will be served,” George says. “And we're praying for him as well as his family. Even though we are the ones who have taken the loss.”

Royal is facing both murder and attempted murder charges.

