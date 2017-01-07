Dallas jail inmate's beating death investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dallas jail inmate's beating death investigated

DALLAS (AP) -- A Texas state jail panel is investigating the death of a 56-year-old Dallas County Jail inmate amid concerns jailers should be been paying closer attention to the section of the lockup where the fatal beating occurred.

The Dallas Morning News reports a Dallas County Sheriff's Department account of Javier Leal's death a week ago in a jail section housing inmates with mental health issues shows jailers weren't aware of the prisoner's beating until his cell partner called the guards himself.

Leal's 25-year-old son, David, says it's "pretty shocking" for no one to have noticed the beating until the cellmate called.

The sheriff's department says the death remains under investigation. As it does in all jail deaths, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards also is looking at the case.

