Stuart Police investigating armed robbery

STUART, Fla. -- Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Saturday morning in Stuart.

Stuart Police received a report of an armed robbery at 7am in the 800 block of SE 13th Street.

The victim says a man pressed a pistol to his head and ordered him to give up his wallet.

Once the suspect grabbed the wallet, he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as black, between 5'8" and 5' 10" tall, thin build and no facial hair.

Some of his face was covered with the hood of a long black sleeve sweathshirt. He was wearing long black pants and described as a "young looking adult".

Stuart Police Detectives are already working on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Kittredge at 772-220-3911.

 

