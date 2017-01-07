Operations return to normal at PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Operations return to normal at PBIA

In the wake of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting, law enforcement continue to have heightened security at airports across the county including Palm Beach International Airport.

The shooting is still on the minds of many people.

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies are making themselves visible.

A spokesperson tells NewsChannel 5 they are remaining vigilant and keeping a heightened presence. The community is encouraged to say something if they see something suspicious.

One woman from Chicago decided to fly into PBIA instead of FLL.

"Went into West Palm and we're going to go out Miami. It was just the flight times. We wanted to go, but we always go to Fort Lauderdale and everybody texted me saying I hope you're not going to Fort Lauderdale and we watched all day," says Gail Taraszka.

If you're flying, you're urged to check your airline to make sure flight isn't delayed or canceled.

