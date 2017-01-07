Operations return to normal at PBIA

Police say the mother of the child, who was at the hospital for treatment, dropped her purse and the gun discharged.

Police say the mother of the child, who was at the hospital for treatment, dropped her purse and the gun discharged.

The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is typically colorized in blue.

The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is typically colorized in blue.

Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The incident happened Sunday night on United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare to Louisville. (Source: Audra D. Bridges)

The incident happened Sunday night on United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare to Louisville. (Source: Audra D. Bridges)

A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.

A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.

Story Video: Click here

In the wake of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting, law enforcement continue to have heightened security at airports across the county including Palm Beach International Airport.

The shooting is still on the minds of many people.

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies are making themselves visible.

A spokesperson tells NewsChannel 5 they are remaining vigilant and keeping a heightened presence. The community is encouraged to say something if they see something suspicious.

One woman from Chicago decided to fly into PBIA instead of FLL.

"Went into West Palm and we're going to go out Miami. It was just the flight times. We wanted to go, but we always go to Fort Lauderdale and everybody texted me saying I hope you're not going to Fort Lauderdale and we watched all day," says Gail Taraszka.

If you're flying, you're urged to check your airline to make sure flight isn't delayed or canceled.