Fort Lauderdale Airport almost fully operational

Tuesday, April 11 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-04-11 20:02:33 GMT
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media. More >>
Tuesday, April 11 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-04-11 19:54:41 GMT
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.
Tuesday, April 11 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-04-11 11:52:25 GMT
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide. More >>
Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.More >>
Tuesday, April 11 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-04-11 10:59:13 GMT
NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19. More >>
Story Video: Click here
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is just about all up and running.
The ticket counters at Terminal 2 are open. Part of baggage claim remains closed. That’s where the shooting happened on Friday.
The main obstacle remains returning luggage and other lost items to stranded passengers. Airport staff is working tirelessly to do so.
There were over 20,000 items left from the evacuation on Friday.
For information on where to retrieve lost belongings, call (866) 435-9355.
The first Air Canada flight departed from Terminal 2 at 6 a.m. It was on time. There were dozens of stranded Air Canada passengers at the airport over the weekend.
