Fort Lauderdale Airport almost fully operational

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is just about all up and running.

The ticket counters at Terminal 2 are open. Part of baggage claim remains closed. That’s where the shooting happened on Friday.

The main obstacle remains returning luggage and other lost items to stranded passengers. Airport staff is working tirelessly to do so.

There were over 20,000 items left from the evacuation on Friday.

For information on where to retrieve lost belongings, call (866) 435-9355.

The first Air Canada flight departed from Terminal 2 at 6 a.m. It was on time. There were dozens of stranded Air Canada passengers at the airport over the weekend.

It’s unclear when the rest of baggage claim at Terminal 2 will reopen.

