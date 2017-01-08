Possible toxic algae found in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Possible toxic algae found in Port St. Lucie

Story Video: Click here

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- An algae bloom has forced a park in Port St. Lucie to temporarily close.

City officials were contacted after what looked to be blue green algae in the lake at Peacock Park.

Water samples confirmed the presence of blue green algae, but further tests are being conducted to determine if the algae is toxic.

The park and lake will remain closed until further notice.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.