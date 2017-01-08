Pedestrian struck and killed in Belle Glade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck and killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Belle Glade on Saturday.

66-year-old Luis A. Herrera of Hialeah was attempting to cross S. Main Street in Belle Glade just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.

As he crossed the road, a 2004 Dodge Durango heading southbound in the 1024 block of S. Main Street veered left to try to avoid hitting him, but struck him with its passenger side headlight area.

Herrera came to final rest on the roadway just south of the impact area.

The driver of the truck made a U-turn and immediately returned to the scene.

Herrera was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel on scene.

Officials say drugs or alcohol were present in Herrera's system at the time of his death.

