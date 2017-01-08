Pedestrian struck and killed in Belle Glade

-
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media. More >>
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide. More >>
Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.More >>
NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19. More >>
BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Belle Glade on Saturday.
66-year-old Luis A. Herrera of Hialeah was attempting to cross S. Main Street in Belle Glade just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.
As he crossed the road, a 2004 Dodge Durango heading southbound in the 1024 block of S. Main Street veered left to try to avoid hitting him, but struck him with its passenger side headlight area.
Herrera came to final rest on the roadway just south of the impact area.
The driver of the truck made a U-turn and immediately returned to the scene.
Herrera was pronounced deceased by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel on scene.
Officials say drugs or alcohol were present in Herrera's system at the time of his death.Scripps Only Content 2017