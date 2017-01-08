'Rogue One' still dominating at the box office

Posted: Tuesday, April 11 2017 6:36 PM EDT 2017-04-11 22:36:01 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 11 2017 6:36 PM EDT 2017-04-11 22:36:01 GMT
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.
Posted: Tuesday, April 11 2017 6:34 PM EDT

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

Posted: Tuesday, April 11 2017 7:52 AM EDT
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.
Posted: Wednesday, April 5 2017
Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.
Posted: Tuesday, April 11 2017 6:59 AM EDT
NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19.
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Star Wars" is still dominating the movie universe, with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" topping the box office for the fourth straight week.
Studio estimates Sunday show the intergalactic adventure just edging out the NASA drama "Hidden Figures," which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Friday after opening in limited release. "Rogue One" brought in $21.97 million over the weekend. "Hidden Figures" collected $21.8 million.
The animated animal musical "Sing" comes in third, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million.
"Underworld: Blood Wars" debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by "La La Land" with $10 million.
Final figures will be released Monday.
Associated Press 2017