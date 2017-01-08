Mom, boyfriend charged in girl's dismemberment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom, boyfriend charged in girl's dismemberment

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old daughter's remains were found in the woods last fall has been charged along with her boyfriend with killing the girl in what officials are calling a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan face nearly two dozen charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Jacob Sullivan was arraigned early Sunday; Packer is awaiting arraignment.

As Sullivan was taken into court Sunday, he told reporters he was sorry for what he did to Grace Packer. Grace was the adopted daughter of Packer.

Officials say Grace was beaten, raped, poisoned and left for dead in an attic in July. They say they couple stored Grace's body there and dismembered it in October.

No attorney information for either is available.

