Mom, boyfriend charged in girl's dismemberment

NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19.

Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.

Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old daughter's remains were found in the woods last fall has been charged along with her boyfriend with killing the girl in what officials are calling a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan face nearly two dozen charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Jacob Sullivan was arraigned early Sunday; Packer is awaiting arraignment.

As Sullivan was taken into court Sunday, he told reporters he was sorry for what he did to Grace Packer. Grace was the adopted daughter of Packer.

Officials say Grace was beaten, raped, poisoned and left for dead in an attic in July. They say they couple stored Grace's body there and dismembered it in October.

No attorney information for either is available.