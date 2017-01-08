Pahokee family displaced by fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pahokee family displaced by fire

PAHOKEE, Fla. -- A Pahokee family was displaced by a fire Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire on the 800 block of Padgett Circle at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist two adults and three children who were displaced.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.