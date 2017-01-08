Cruise ships pivot in shooting aftermath

NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19.

Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.

Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The Holland America Cruise line that operates many of the ships that set out from Fort Lauderdale says it's offering free counseling via a hotline on at least two of its ships.

The assistance comes in the aftermath of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport that claimed five lives. A hearing for shooting suspect Esteban Santiago is scheduled for a court appearance Monday. He has been charged with federal crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted.

At least four of the five victims were scheduled to pass through the airport and board holiday cruise ships.

Friday's shooting also injured six people and left thousands of travelers stranded.