Gas prices jump 12 cents over 3 weeks

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media. More >>
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >> Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide. More >>
Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.More >>
NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to earth on April 19. More >>
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) -- The average price of regular-grade gasoline has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks, to $2.38 a gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the hike mostly results from the gasoline market catching up with rising crude oil costs.
Lundberg says the current price is 33 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the continental United States at $2.78 a gallon on average Friday. The low average was in Denver, at $2 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, up 8 cents from three weeks ago.Associated Press 2017