3 Injured in Pahokee drive-by shooting

3 Injured in Pahokee drive-by shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured Sunday evening during a drive-by shooting in Pahokee.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Adams Place at 5:35 pm.

Deputies arrived and found three injured victims, including two that were struck by gunfire in their lower extremities.  The other victim received minor injuries, but deputies said it's unclear how that person was injured.

The victims were standing outside of a residence when the shooter(s) drove by, discharging a weapon into the crowd.

PBSO said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

