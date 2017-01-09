Gas leak closes Gardens Square Plaza - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas leak closes Gardens Square Plaza

Story Video: Click here

A shopping plaza in Palm Beach Gardens was closed Monday morning for a gas leak.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue said they responded to a gas leak at the north end of Gardens Square Plaza along North Military Trail.

Tico Gas reported the leak at 7:26 a.m.  Workers are currently making repairs.

The plaza is closed from Outback Steakhouse north to Paddy Mac’s restaurant.

