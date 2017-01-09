Orlando officer shot and killed, suspect at large

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.

The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.

Father: Son denied vital transplant because of marijuana use

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

Food recalls: What you should know

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Princeton and John Young Parkway in the city of Orlando.

Orlando police have confirmed that an officer was shot and killed and the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, is currently at large. There are reports that Loyd was wearing a security uniform and fired multiple shots at the officer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisting with the investigation. If you see Loyd, do not approach him, he is considered dangerous.

Witnesses say the gunman fired at least 12 gunshots at the officer.

Orange County public schools have announced that 13 schools are on lockdown while police search for the shooter.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Orlando police officer shot multiple times outside Pine Hills-area Walmart. Shooter still on the loose https://t.co/sVK08BriJ8 — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) January 9, 2017

BREAKING: OCSO seeking Markeith Loyd. Massive manhunt underway near Cinderlane and Rosemont. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. Murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/VaZFu6CXUG — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

