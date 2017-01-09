Orlando officer shot and killed, suspect at large - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Orlando officer shot and killed, suspect at large

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Princeton and John Young Parkway in the city of Orlando.

Orlando police have confirmed that an officer was shot and killed and the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, is currently at large. There are reports that Loyd was wearing a security uniform and fired multiple shots at the officer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisting with the investigation. If you see Loyd, do not approach him, he is considered dangerous.

Witnesses say the gunman fired at least 12 gunshots at the officer.

Orange County public schools have announced that 13 schools are on lockdown while police search for the shooter. 

