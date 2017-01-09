St. Lucie County teen found

-
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:54:44 GMT
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted. More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:07:46 GMT
Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-04-12 10:57:47 GMT
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
April the Giraffe
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:52:38 GMT
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >>
UPDATE: Kali Turriff has been located.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a 16-year-old girl has been missing since Jan. 3.
The teen, Kali Turriff, was last seen at the 12A Buoy restaurant near Seaway Drive where she is employed.
The sheriff’s office said Kali left the restaurant around 8 p.m. with an unknown friend.
Kali, who is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt and pink shorts with white sneakers.
If you know of Kali’s whereabouts, contact St. Lucie County sheriff’s detective Joseph Brennan at (772) 462-3261.
