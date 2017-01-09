St. Lucie County teen found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie County teen found

UPDATE: Kali Turriff has been located. 

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a 16-year-old girl has been missing since Jan. 3.

The teen, Kali Turriff, was last seen at the 12A Buoy restaurant near Seaway Drive where she is employed.

The sheriff’s office said Kali left the restaurant around 8 p.m. with an unknown friend.

Kali, who is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 130 pounds, was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt and pink shorts with white sneakers.

If you know of Kali’s whereabouts, contact St. Lucie County sheriff’s detective Joseph Brennan at (772) 462-3261.

