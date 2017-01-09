Man shocked at South Florida Fairgrounds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shocked at South Florida Fairgrounds

A man was transported to an area hospital after he was shocked Monday morning at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

At 10:30a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. 

First-arriving crews found a crane had touched a power line.

The man was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.  His condition is unknown. 
 

