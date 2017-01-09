AutoNation hiring event Tuesday in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

AutoNation hiring event Tuesday in West Palm

AutoNation is holding a nationwide hiring event on Tuesday, looking for more than 400 people in 15 cities.

Locally, the one-day hiring event will be held at Lexus Palm Beach at 5700 Okeechobee Blvd.

Management will be on hand, and offers will be extended on the spot, according to a news release. All new hires will start on Jan. 23.

AutoNation is specifically looking for sales associates and service advisors.

In addition to the West Palm Beach hiring event, people can also apply at AutoNation Toyota in Weston.

To register for the event potential candidates are asked to register at www.AutoNationHIREMENOW.com.

