AutoNation hiring event Tuesday in West Palm

-
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:54:44 GMT
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:54:44 GMT
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted. More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:07:46 GMT
Wednesday, April 12 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-04-12 15:07:46 GMT
Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.More >>
Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-04-12 10:57:47 GMT
Wednesday, April 12 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-04-12 10:57:47 GMT
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
April the Giraffe
Wednesday, April 12 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-04-12 08:32:04 GMT
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:52:38 GMT
Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:52 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:52:38 GMT
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >> Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >>
AutoNation is holding a nationwide hiring event on Tuesday, looking for more than 400 people in 15 cities.
Locally, the one-day hiring event will be held at Lexus Palm Beach at 5700 Okeechobee Blvd.
Management will be on hand, and offers will be extended on the spot, according to a news release. All new hires will start on Jan. 23.
AutoNation is specifically looking for sales associates and service advisors.
In addition to the West Palm Beach hiring event, people can also apply at AutoNation Toyota in Weston.
To register for the event potential candidates are asked to register at www.AutoNationHIREMENOW.com.Scripps Only Content 2017