Man shocked at South Florida Fairgrounds dies

Man shocked at South Florida Fairgrounds dies

A man was transported to an area hospital after he was shocked Monday morning at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

At 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. 

Officials say a forklift driver, who is an employee of Powers Great American Midway, was transporting a steel beam when an employee from the same company held the beam  to balance it on the forklift. The crane touched a power line causing an electric surge through the beam and into the victim. 

The man was transported to a local trauma center for treatment where he later died. 

The Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are conducting an investigation into the incident.

