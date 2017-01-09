Man shocked at South Florida Fairgrounds dies

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.

The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.

Father: Son denied vital transplant because of marijuana use

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

Food recalls: What you should know

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

A man was transported to an area hospital after he was shocked Monday morning at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

At 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Officials say a forklift driver, who is an employee of Powers Great American Midway, was transporting a steel beam when an employee from the same company held the beam to balance it on the forklift. The crane touched a power line causing an electric surge through the beam and into the victim.

The man was transported to a local trauma center for treatment where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are conducting an investigation into the incident.