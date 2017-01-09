Student brought gun to Palm Beach Lakes High

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.

The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.

Father: Son denied vital transplant because of marijuana use

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

Food recalls: What you should know

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

School police arrested a Palm Beach Lakes High School student Monday who had a firearm in his waist, according to a message the principal sent to parents.

The principal said it is possible the student is involved with gang activity.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was also told about the incident.

The student was not identified.

The school said students told a school administrator about the weapon.

"...the presence of this weapon was discovered because our students reported the information they had immediately to a school official. Our campus safety hinges on everyone doing their part and I am very proud of our students this morning," Palm Beach Lakes High School Principal David Alfonso said in his message to parents.

Additional school police will be on the school campus.

"This is a very concerning event for our school community, but let’s not let it completely distract us from the good things happening every day on our campus and with our students," Alfonso said.

