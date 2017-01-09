Burglars break into 26 vehicles in Martin Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burglars break into 26 vehicles in Martin Co.

Burglars were busy breaking into vehicles in Martin County overnight.

They struck 26 vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The break-ins happened in Savannah Estates, Palm Point, Palm Isle and The Villas.

According to the sheriff's office, twenty-five of the vehicles were left unlocked.

In addition to the break-ins, one vehicle was reported stolen.

Anyone with information or video from a security camera is asked to call 220-7170.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.