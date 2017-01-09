Burglars break into 26 vehicles in Martin Co.

-
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted. More >>
Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
April the Giraffe
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.More >>
Burglars were busy breaking into vehicles in Martin County overnight.
They struck 26 vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.
The break-ins happened in Savannah Estates, Palm Point, Palm Isle and The Villas.
According to the sheriff's office, twenty-five of the vehicles were left unlocked.
In addition to the break-ins, one vehicle was reported stolen.
Anyone with information or video from a security camera is asked to call 220-7170.
