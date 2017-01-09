Man electrocuted at South Fla. Fairgrounds ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man electrocuted at South Fla. Fairgrounds ID'd

Story Video: Click here

 A worker at the South Florida Fairgrounds was electrocuted Monday.

Vincent Redd, 54,  was helping set up a carnival ride when a forklift touched a power line, according to the sheriff’s office.

Redd, from New York was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office and OSHA are conducting an investigation into the incident.

