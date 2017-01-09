Boynton PD joins Missing Kids Readiness Project - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton PD joins Missing Kids Readiness Project

Police in Boynton Beach want to make sure every missing child gets home safely. The department just became one of four in Florida to join the Missing Kids Readiness Project.

The project is a sponsored by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. It allows agencies to learn from one another and improve the way they all respond to missing children reports.

The police chief and an assistant chief trained at the NCMEC headquarters in Virginia to meet the requirements. 

“It really demonstrates our commitment to locating, finding, and identifying missing children in a quick and expeditious manner,” explained Assistant Police Chief Vanessa Snow.

Police officers and other public safety employees at the department completed online and in-person courses to earn the recognition. 

