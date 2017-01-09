Boynton PD launches homeless donation drive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton PD launches homeless donation drive

Story Video: Click here

Now is your chance to help the homeless in Boynton Beach. The police department is collecting toiletries, blankets and other supplies.

Later this month Operation Connor Share will distribute the donations to the needy.

You can drop off items like shampoo, non-perishable food, or clothes in the Boynton Beach police department lobby until next Monday. The lobby is open 24 hours a day. It is located at 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.  

