Boynton PD launches homeless donation drive

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call for a new international push to end the war in Syria.

The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

Now is your chance to help the homeless in Boynton Beach. The police department is collecting toiletries, blankets and other supplies.

Later this month Operation Connor Share will distribute the donations to the needy.



You can drop off items like shampoo, non-perishable food, or clothes in the Boynton Beach police department lobby until next Monday. The lobby is open 24 hours a day. It is located at 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.