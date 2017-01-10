Delray seeks public opinion, launches survey - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray seeks public opinion, launches survey

The city of Delray Beach is seeking input from its residents to see how it can improve the community.

Delray Beach has launched an online survey that’s open to the public through Feb. 28.

Questions range from security to quality of life and housing.

Take the survey here.


 

