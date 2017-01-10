Palm Beach may allow Trump to land helicopter

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

Timely reporting of problems helps the FDA to act quickly when food makes you sick.

Food recalls: What you should know

The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

The girl suffered minor injuries from glass debris, but she is expected to be OK, police say.

Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious drug traffickers, was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The Palm Beach Town Council will vote Tuesday to decide if President-elect Donald Trump should be able to land his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago.

Town ordinances prohibit people from taking off or landing any aircraft in the town, other than at a location duly designated for such activity.

On Tuesday, the council could grant Trump permission. Town Manager Thomas Bradford is recommending the designation pass.

Bradford said if approved, motorcade traffic between Palm Beach International Airport and Mar-a-Lago will be reduced, thereby avoiding local and regional traffic tie-ups associated with the movements of the president while in Palm Beach.

This exception would apply only to Mar-a-Lago. All other ordinances, rules and regulations of the town will remain in effect if approved.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.