Palm Beach may allow Trump to land helicopter

The Palm Beach Town Council will vote Tuesday to decide if President-elect Donald Trump should be able to land his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago.
Town ordinances prohibit people from taking off or landing any aircraft in the town, other than at a location duly designated for such activity.
On Tuesday, the council could grant Trump permission. Town Manager Thomas Bradford is recommending the designation pass.
Bradford said if approved, motorcade traffic between Palm Beach International Airport and Mar-a-Lago will be reduced, thereby avoiding local and regional traffic tie-ups associated with the movements of the president while in Palm Beach.
This exception would apply only to Mar-a-Lago. All other ordinances, rules and regulations of the town will remain in effect if approved.