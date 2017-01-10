Palm Beach may allow Trump to land helicopter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach may allow Trump to land helicopter

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach Town Council will vote Tuesday to decide if President-elect Donald Trump should be able to land his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago.

Town ordinances prohibit people from taking off or landing any aircraft in the town, other than at a location duly designated for such activity.

On Tuesday, the council could grant Trump permission. Town Manager Thomas Bradford is recommending the designation pass.

Bradford said if approved, motorcade traffic between Palm Beach International Airport and Mar-a-Lago will be reduced, thereby avoiding local and regional traffic tie-ups associated with the movements of the president while in Palm Beach.

This exception would apply only to Mar-a-Lago.  All other ordinances, rules and regulations of the town will remain in effect if approved.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.